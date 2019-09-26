SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Several tires were deflated in one Rutherford County town after dozens of screws were found on two different roads.
Meranda Jacobs says she worked a double shift Wednesday when, at the end of her day, she got into her car and realized she could not drive anywhere.
“I got out and had three flat tires,” says Jacobs. “My car actually had to be towed to a shop to get replaced."
Jacobs knew she had driven over a bag on the road around 7:30am Wednesday morning, but did not know the contents of the bag. She says her tires slowly leaked air during her long day at work.
“When my car got towed to the tire shop, they had to replace three tires because there was roughly between 30 and 40 screws in the tires," says Jacobs. "I had to pay $300 to get my tires replaced.”
Jacobs posted about her bad luck on the HIP Donelson Facebook page. She had 24 others reply to her post saying they, too, had to replace tires because of the screws in the road.
“Everyone else commented and said they had to pay between $200 and $400 as well,” says Jacobs. “That's 24 cars! That's thousands and thousands of dollars in damage that someone has caused just in the small town of Smyrna!"
Smyrna Police told News4 they received several complaints about the screws. The Street Department was able to remove the screws from the road but did not say how the screws may have gotten there.
