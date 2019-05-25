MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Scout groups from across Middle Tennessee honored our nation’s heroes on Saturday.
More than two dozen scout groups and youth organizations went to Stones River National Cemetery on Saturday and placed American flags on the grave of more than 7,000 veterans buried at the cemetery to honor them ahead of Memorial Day.
“It’s mean as a tool to teach these kids that Memorial Day is about those who sacrifice, not just going to the lake or the swimming pool,” said Frank Caperton with Friends of Stones River National Battlefield. “We have to teach people the value of honor, the value of sacrifice.”
