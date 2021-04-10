NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University's Scotty Pippen Jr. announced today that he is declaring for the 2021 NBA draft.
The point guard who averaged 20 points a game for Vanderbilt this past season made the announcement on Twitter this morning.
Pippen Jr. added that while he is transitioning into professional play he is leaving the door open to continue collegiate play.
As Vanderbilt's leading scorer, head coach Jerry Stackhouse commented on the success and future of the sophomore athlete.
Pippen Jr. follow in his father Scotty Pippen's footsteps who spent 17 years in the NBA and won 6 NBA Championships.
