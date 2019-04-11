Charles Pedigo - Kentucky escapee

Charles Pedigo, 44, of Scottsville, KY, escaped from the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City, KY, around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday. (Photo: Kentucky State Police)

CENTRAL CITY, KY (WSMV) - A Scottsville, KY, man has escaped from the Green River Correctional Complex, according to Kentucky State Police.

Charles Pedigo, 44, escaped from the state facility around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday. He was serving time on assault charges and was sentenced to 29 years and 1 day.

Pedigo is described as being about 5’9” tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He has a goatee, a tattoo of the grim reaper on his left arm and a tattoo of a dream catcher and an eagle on his right upper arm.

Pedigo has ties to Allen, Simpson and Hardin counties in Kentucky.

If you have information about Pedigo’s whereabouts, contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

