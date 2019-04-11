CENTRAL CITY, KY (WSMV) - A Scottsville, KY, man has escaped from the Green River Correctional Complex, according to Kentucky State Police.
Charles Pedigo, 44, escaped from the state facility around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday. He was serving time on assault charges and was sentenced to 29 years and 1 day.
Pedigo is described as being about 5’9” tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He has a goatee, a tattoo of the grim reaper on his left arm and a tattoo of a dream catcher and an eagle on his right upper arm.
Pedigo has ties to Allen, Simpson and Hardin counties in Kentucky.
If you have information about Pedigo’s whereabouts, contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.