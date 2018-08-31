Bird scooters are returning to Nashville.

The electric scooter company announced it's re-launching Saturday after the city pulled the scooters from Nashville streets in June. The issues centered on safety concerns and a lack of regulations.

Last week, Metro Council voted to bring the scooters back after passing new regulations.

Some of the regulations include requiring the companies encourage riders to wear helmets, no riding on sidewalks in business districts and a cap on the number of scooters.

The city is allowing 500 scooters the first month, 750 the second month, and a total of 1,000 by the third month.

Lime, another popular electric scooter company, launched Friday in Nashville.

“It’s allowing us to really visit the community, I had no idea what to expect from Nashville so now I’m getting to roll around the streets,” said Joel Frias, who is visiting Music City from Austin, TX.

Frias and his friends decided to use electric scooters instead of paying for a rental car.

“It’s been an adventure. A lot more fun, a lot less sweaty,” said Frias.

Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell admits this launch will be a learning curve for Nashville.

"I was just checking on constituent correspondence about how there were a couple scooters just left kind of scattered,” said O’Connell. "I've also seen some people using them the way they are meant to be used already today - wearing helmets, riding in streets or bike lanes and not on sidewalks."

Bird is hosting a party for its re-launch. The celebration will be held at Von Elrod’s in Germantown from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The company will be giving away free helmets and encouraging safe riding.