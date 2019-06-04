Tuesday night’s CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Friends was one of the first big free shows of CMA Fest week.
“We are going to the awards and the festival,” Nashville visitor Michael Burmeister said.
One way fans are getting to the shows this week, scooters.
“You always have to be looking to see if they’re going to hit you or not,” Nashville visitor Anna Degroote said.
Once CMA Fest starts on Thursday, where people can ride will be restricted.
“We’ve asked the scooters not to operate in this footprint of CMA,” director of Transportation Licensing Billy Fields said.
Fields said you can ride them to the edge of the festival.
Scooter companies plan to have more people on the ground to help throughout the weekend.
“We do expect a good showing of force from the companies to make sure everything goes well,” Fields said. “To make sure we don’t have scooters in the wrong place, but then have scooters in the right place as well.”
There will be designated scooter parking areas like the ones that were set up for the NFL Draft. As always riders should be wearing helmets, staying off the sidewalks and following the rules of the road.
“We’ve certainly had our share of tragedies and sadness and we don’t want any of that repeated,” Fields said. “We’re going to continue to press for public safety, and press the companies to press the users.”
To promote scooter safety, Lyft will be out all weekend for CMA Fest passing out free helmets and giving scooter safety demos. The first safety event will be at Sixth Street and Woodland starting at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.