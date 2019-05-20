NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One thousand scooters could be added to the streets of Nashville as early as Friday.
Many Nashvillians have started using them as part of their daily commute.
“You don’t have to use your own car. You don’t care about where you’re going to park. You can take it anytime,” Nashville resident Nicolas Tzouanos said.
But many riders know they can be dangerous.
“Riding in the middle of the road, there’s a lot of people out there that don’t necessarily follow the rules,” Nashville resident Garrett Grayson said.
The family of Brady Gaulke, who died over the weekend after he was hit on a scooter, is calling for all of them to be pulled off the streets in Nashville.
"I would love to see them out of Nashville," Brady’s brother Kody said. "I don't want any families to experience the pain me and my family is experiencing right now."
The Transportation Licensing Commission will discuss three scooter expansion requests Thursday.
“There are public safety issues, we’ve just gone through a tragedy and so public safety is on the forefront of everybody’s mind,” director of Transportation Licensing Billy Fields said.
There is a 1,000-scooter cap per company in Nashville. Bird has already reached it but they’re asking the commission to add 250 more. Lyft is asking to add 500 to reach its cap, and Jump, Uber’s scooter company, is asking to add an additional 250 to its 500 already on the streets.
“If the commission approves it, whatever they approve can go into service,” Fields said.
Right now, Fields says there are 4,150 scooters in Nashville. If all three requests are approved, it would add another 1,000.
