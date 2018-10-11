We've all seen them. Bird and Lime scooters zipping across town, getting folks from the Gulch to Germantown in a matter of minutes.
But, did you know people can make hundreds of dollars charging and docking those scooters each day?
This concept of making your own hours, charging and docking as many of these scooters as you can is changing the way people work. Most do it as a side-job, some are able to make a decent living with it.
And others are taking notice.
Rae Janicke and Patrick O'Shea already work two jobs in Nashville. But, they can't help but notice the booming scooter sharing industry taking over.
“I feel like it's a good way for people to get around,” said Janicke
O’Shea says, “I've seen some people with vans or pickup trucks picking them up and taking them away.”
Those "chargers" or "juicers" depending on the company, pick up the scooters at the end of the day, and dock them in the morning.
Bird pays anywhere from 5 to 20 dollars per scooter. And, chargers can pick up as many as they want on a given day.
“I did consider it,” O’Shea said. “I looked it up, checked it out online. It seems like easy work, but sleep is good too.”
“It's all about how much time you put into it. I feel like the more time you spend and the more work you put in the more money you'll get,” Janicke said. “Something like that, I feel like you'll put in a couple of hours and be like, that's fine, I'm done for the day.”
Regardless of how folks pay the bills, this gig is definitely outside the box.
“It's the future. It's something different that no one has thought of, and now it's a thing people are doing that's kind of cool,” said O’Shea.
Those interested in becoming a charger or juicer can apply online. If approved they get equipment mailed to them.
