A video of a woman on a Bird Scooter falling in the middle of Lower Broadway has gone viral online, posted by several comedic accounts.
But for Nashville drivers, incidents like it are a daily reality.
“I joke that we're waiting any day for a Bart Durham ad saying ‘Were you injured while on an electric scooter?'” Lyft driver Tully Franks said.
He spends his nights working downtown and dodging scooters.
“I know it's going to be two or three times a night, if not more, I'm going to have to slam on my brakes, swerve, just to avoid people on these scooters,” Franks said.
“You can't see when they're coming and they'll all of a sudden turn and fly right in front of your car,” Nashville driver Taryn Stevens said.
According to trauma surgeons at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, they’ve seen an average of one life-altering injury per month since electric scooters returned to Nashville. In December, they have yet to see any.
“Until they do something we're going to see more people get hurt,” Franks said.
