Vanderbilt says they see at least one scooter rider a week with a major injury.
On Saturday, a woman was taken away on a stretcher at South 5th Street and Shelby Avenue in Nashville. Witnesses say the woman ran a red light on a Bird scooter and collided with an SUV. She was taken to Vanderbilt with minor injuries.
“The most devastating injuries are those that are related to the scooter vs. a motor vehicle crash,” Vanderbilt Medical’s Trauma Medical Director Oscar Guillamondegui said. “In those cases you’ll get the full force of the car hitting the person on the scooter and driving them to the ground and those end up with typically pretty devastating head injuries, some that will be life ending or life changing and those are the ones that we’re most worries about.”
Guillamondegui says they usually see an uptick on the weekends when people are out.
Metro Police says you can get a DUI for riding a scooter under the influence.
“Occasionally we'll see the extended arms coming down, and fractures or broken bones in the wrist or the arm,” Guillamondegui said, "Wearing a helmet is going to decrease the risk for dramatic brain injury."
On Monday in Buena Vista a car owner said a Lime rider hit their parked car, cracking the scooter in half and leaving the damage behind.
We asked both Lime and Bird what happens if a scooters hits a car and the rider takes off.
Bird sent us this statement:
"Bird is committed to partnering with Nashville to ensure that the community, and its visitors, safely use our affordable, environmentally friendly transportation option. We strongly recommend reporting any irresponsible behavior on Birds to the company and to local law enforcement. Bird has a support team dedicated to safety that is available around the clock to address questions and reports we receive. Bird provides a number of ways for people to reach us including by email (Hello@bird.co), through our in-app messaging feature, and by phone." - a Bird spokesperson
At time of publish, Lime has not responded to our request for a comment.
