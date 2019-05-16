NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A male victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Thursday night with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car.
Police say the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Demonbreun Street and 14th ave South. The victim was operating a scooter, according to police.
The fatal crash team is investigating the incident. Stay with News4 for updates.
