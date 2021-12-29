NASHVILLE (WSMV) – A scooter rider that was critically injured in a hit and run collision on December 13 on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard at Monroe Street has died.
According to police, 30-year-old Roberto Rivera from New Jersey was crossing Rosa L. Parks Boulevard on a Lime scooter at 7:10 p.m. on December 13 when he was hit by a silver BMW SUV.
The BMW fled the scene and was located abandoned a short time later in the 1700 block of 4th Avenue North.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated with new information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.