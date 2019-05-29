25-year-old Christopher Dunlap was charged with DUI.
According to police, he was on West End, riding a scooter on the wrong side of the road, towards a police cruiser.
News4 has learned, now that scooters have taken over Nashville, police and prosecutors are having to figure out how to enforce them.
Recently, they held a meeting to determine whether driving a scooter drunk meets the states statute for DUI and the DA's office said, "At this point our office feels that scooters do meet these statutes."
"You do have to put your license on these, so like, they do take your picture," said Oscar Magana.
It's something scooter riders need to know because when people get drunk
many consider scooters their safe ride home.
"Unfortunately, some people do, and some people, I've seen scooters broken, scooters just shattered into pieces, some people falling off of them obviously drunk," said Magana.
So consider this your warning: getting drunk and getting on a scooter in Nashville is now officially against the law.
Dunlap did not want to comment. He's due in court in July.
