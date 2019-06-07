NASHVILLE (WSMV) - More and more scooter corral spots are popping up in Nashville.
This comes as a response from the city over mounting concerns about scooters littering the streets and sidewalks. A total of 12 docking stations are expected to be sporadically placed around Broadway.
Metro Works started putting the corrals up this week and many are wrapped around CMA Fest.
"I think they are useful to keep the scooters from being in random places, but they'll still end up in the middle of the street," said Wayne Poulsen, in town for CMA fest.
News4 reached out to Metro Public Works to see if all corrals are up and running, but they have not yet responded to our request for comment.
