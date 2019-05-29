The clock is ticking for the seven scooter companies in Nashville to make changes or else they could be banned from the city.
At least one company isn't wasting time making changes after the mayor's ultimatum.
In a letter, Mayor David Briley calls for them to address public safety and sidewalk accessibility issues.
“I think having regulation and rules driven toward safety and good ridership is crucial," Sean Flood, Gotcha Founder & CEO said.
Flood is the first to answer the mayor's ultimatum. He welcomes the idea of bringing all of the companies together so they can have the same rules in the Music City.
He's already putting in place restricted hours.
“People will be frustrated they can’t ride at three in the morning, but I also think you got to take baby steps to introducing these type of devices to a market to avoid disorder and danger," Flood said.
Others told News4 more has to be done like requiring helmets.
“Bones will heal. Scrapes will heal, but a head injury may be a lifetime endeavor. You may never recover from a traumatic injury," Dr. Oscar Guillamondegui with Vanderbilt Medical University Center said.
Dr. Guillamondegui sees about one to two major injuries a month at the trauma center from scooters.
“I don’t know if banning scooters is the answer. I think as long as we have them here, we ought to do the things that will keep them safe," Dr. Guillamondegui said.
Flood agrees helmets should be easier to get, but requiring them would be tough.
“We have got to start improving more people putting on a helmet on their head while they ride a scooter," Flood said.
Flood also said people need to know how to use the scooters properly. He said that's on the companies to come up with an education plan to make that happen.
