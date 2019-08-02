NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Scooter company Gotcha has decided to suspend its operation of motorized scooters in Nashville, according to a spokesperson for the company.
In a statement released to News4, the company said they need to focus their resources "on cities where we can make a more effective and lasting impact."
"We loved being able to provide our Nashville riders with a fun mode of transportation and very grateful to them and our hardworking staff for our time here," said the spokesperson.
Gotcha says they were founded "on a commitment to partnership and collaboration with universities and cities to help solve fundamental transportation challenges through sustainable mobility options."
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.