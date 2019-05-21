There are more than 4,100 scooters on the streets of Nashville, and that number could jump substantially if scooter companies get their way.
Companies want to expand their fleet here in music city. Right now there is a 1,000 scooter cap, per company
You can't go to the downtown corridor area without seeing one. Seven companies have scooters on the streets of Nashville, but now Bird wants to exceed the scooter limit by 250.
Lyft wants to increase its fleet of scooters to 1,000.
Metro Councilman Freddie O'Connell is leaning toward keeping the scooter cap where it is.
"My sense is, we have not gotten an arm around the necessary enforcement mechanisms to insure safety of everybody on the road," said O'Connell.
Whether scooter companies expand is up to Metro's Transportation Licensing Commission. They have scheduled the second of three public hearings on scooters this Thursday afternoon at Metro's Courthouse.
O'Connell says council did its part to keep the streets safe, but the rules of the road in many case, aren't being followed by scooter riders.
"We've worked really hard on the council side to create safety for scooters, no riding on the sidewalk, no parking in a way that's not ADA compliant, yet those two things, I see all the time," said O'Connell.
The scooter companies may be making big bucks, but Metro's annual fee per scooter is only 35 dollars. Compare that with a comparable city like Austin, where the fee there is 100 dollars per scooter, or Seattle where the fee is 50 dollars.
Billy Fields, the director of Metro Transportation Licensing, said in a statement, that the per-scooter fee may increase in Nashville.
"We are actually studying the topic and will be reporting to the council, whether it should be increased," said Fields.
