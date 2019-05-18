Tonight-one man remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter on Thursday night. Police say 26-year -old Brady Gaulke made an improper turn and was hit by a Nissan Pathfinder at the intersection of Demonbreun Street and 14th Avenue South.
Brady’s parents didn't want to talk on camera tonight but did tell reporter Lindsey Nance that they’re making the decision to take Brady off of life support as he’s surrounded by friends and family.
Over the phone, Gaulke’s mother told WSMV she doesn’t want anyone else to go through something like this. She said the most important thing about the accident is scooter safety.
Vanderbilt doctors say they’ve seen a dramatic uptick in scooter crashes since they launched in Nashville around a year ago.
“Initially we were seeing at least one to two major traumatic events a month. We see approximately one event a day that do not meet the level of requiring admission, but obviously injuries are occurring on a daily basis” says Oscar Guillamondegui of the Vanderbilt Trauma Unit.
He says these injuries are not an easy fix.
“The severe injuries are almost all traumatic brain injuries. Inter cranial hemorrhages require a lot more intensive care monitoring.” Guillamondegui adds.
As peak season for scooters approaches, its imperative to remember safety.
“Number one, wear a helmet. Two, follow the rules of the road and three be aware of the situation around you,” Guillamondegui says.
Brady’s parents tell WSMV that they waiting to take him off life support so that he can donate his organs. Brady’s father says, “we want Brady’s life to make a difference in a town where he choose to start and live his life.”
