NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A big convention is making its way to Nashville as COVID-19 restrictions are being loosened throughout the state.
IC Collectors Convention is hosting the event at Music City Sheraton where all Sci-Fi lovers, especially huge Star Wars fans, will be attending.
Guest appearances are set for the event including actors who played Darth Vader in Rogue One, R2D2, and Boba Fett. Also, top voice over actors including Greg Cipes from Teen Titans and a few members of the Power Rangers will make an appearance.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is showing some of the awesome collectibles and goodies provided at the convention.
To learn more about the convention, click here.
