The Tennessee Education Commissioner is scheduled to appear before a congressional committee on Tuesday afternoon.

Penny Schwinn is expected to respond to questions and criticisms regarding a proposed plan to use federal dollars for student well-checks in Tennessee.

Since she took office in February of 201, more than 400 employees, or about 33 percent have left the Tennessee Department of Education.

Despite the high turnover, Gov. Bill Lee has repeatedly expressed his confidence in Schwinn's leadership.

 

