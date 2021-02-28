Some schools in Middle Tennessee will be opening late on Monday due to the severe weather.
Schools in Cheatham and Dickson counties will open two hours later on Monday morning.
We apologize for the late announcement: However, due to reported storm damage @DCS_TN will be TWO HOURS LATE on Monday 3/01. Bus drivers will use discretion on roads. Everyone please stay safe.— Danny L. Weeks, Ed.D. (@DLWeeks83) March 1, 2021
Stay with News 4 on air and online for any developments with this severe weather.
There are currently 113 Dickson County and 116 NES customers without power as of 8 p.m. For NES customers to check outages, click here and for Dickson County customers, click here.
