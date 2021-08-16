NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Education released TCAP results from the spring. Statewide, TCAP proficiency scores decreased by 5% from the 2018-19 school year compared 2020-21. But these numbers were anticipated.
“We didn’t wait for TN-READY scores to come in to start addressing the needs that we knew was going to arise in the pandemic... We had additional time created for promising scholars, a four-week program, that was a full day program for any student in metro public schools,” Dr. Mason Bellamy, Chief of Academics and Schools for MNPS said.
To continue to tackle the learning loss this year, Metro Schools have already started MAP testing to help identify those needs, as well as other learning opportunities. “We have a new curriculum that we invested largely in to make sure every student in Metro has the recourses and support that they need, “ said Dr. Bellamy
Districts like Rutherford County also have recovery programs. “We have programs planned out through 2023-2024. We are also hiring a learning loss coordinator and that position will be in charge of overseeing all of those strategies, “ James Evans, RCS Communications Director said.
As new strategies are implemented, Rutherford County says they are confident educators will be able to recover those losses. “They are professionals, that’s their job. They know how to do it. They know exactly what needs to be done,” Evans said.
