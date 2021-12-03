NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “You will notice Metro Schools security personnel at our school to offer an extra layer of safety as you arrive in the morning,” Principal Seth Swihart said in a video sent out to Bellevue Middle on Thursday.
According to the school, before Thanksgiving, a message was found in the girl’s bathroom referencing possible future violence. “We have not yet identified the person who wrote this on the wall. Based on the message and location we have no reason to believe this threat is real or you are in danger,” stated Swihart.
Bellevue Middle is not the only school that has recently faced possible threats. Over in Marshall County, a student in Chapel Hill was arrested after making an anonymous threat on an app called YikYak. Another post on that same app also caused disruption in Wilson County back in November when threats were made towards Green Hill High School.
“It actually required the assistance of TBI, and brought to the attention of the FBI as well…So multi-jurisdictions were involved in this threat. It happened around mid-November. So, from there those agencies sprung into action and found out who was behind that post,” Bart Barker, Public Information Officer for Wilson County Schools said.
Districts like Wilson and many others say these threats will not be tolerated.
“All of these situations are handled very seriously. I think sometimes, whether it be young adults or students, they think that the consequences aren’t behind these actions. Granted.. each situation is handled as if there is something to this,” Barker explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.