It's the end of a long week for several school districts closed due to illnesses.
Even though students aren't roaming the halls, it doesn't mean there not been a lot of work going on behind the scenes.
At Marvin Wright Elementary School in Maury County, it's been a busy couple of days there getting the school ready for students come Monday morning.
For the last 48 hours, cleaning crews have been working diligently to clean and disinfect schools from top to bottom. The district is even offering some helpful info to parents about what they need to do before sending their child back to school.
Maury County Public Schools tweeted a simple reminder... "While school is out, take this time to clean and disinfect all backpacks and items that go back and forth to school.” The tweet included a picture of a school bag going in the washing machine.
The school system also tweeted nearly a dozen photos of cleaning crews disinfecting water fountains - stairwells, sinks, desks and door handles.
The cleaning service uses an “electrostatic fogging spray” - which they say makes for a more powerful disinfection.
Maury County Schools are also taking steps to inform parents on what they need to do, before sending their kids back to school.
On Facebook, they posted a link to the “Top 10 things to clean after the flu and other illnesses." For the complete link, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.