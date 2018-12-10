CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville-Montgomery School System has finished a portion of their investigation into Thursday night's incident that involved a woman and her baby falling nearly 20 feet into a storm drain at Rossview High School.

According to the school system, there is evidence that student-involvement may have played a role in the missing grate, but due to "legal student privacy issues" they could not elaborate further.

PHOTOS: Mom and baby rescued from storm drain

1 of 12

The storm drain was studied for structural integrity and the school system found no evidence of structural failure.

"A monthly preventative maintenance inspection is conducted on all storm drains in CMCSS. That particular drain was inspected on Nov. 13 and the drain grate was intact," said a school board spokesperson in a statement.

CMCSS said they have information that the missing storm grate was seen in the hours leading up to the accident on Thursday night. This information was reported to the school's front office, and the investigation is ongoing.

Mother and baby rescued after falling 20 feet into storm drain

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.