CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville-Montgomery School System has finished a portion of their investigation into Thursday night's incident that involved a woman and her baby falling nearly 20 feet into a storm drain at Rossview High School.
According to the school system, there is evidence that student-involvement may have played a role in the missing grate, but due to "legal student privacy issues" they could not elaborate further.
The storm drain was studied for structural integrity and the school system found no evidence of structural failure.
"A monthly preventative maintenance inspection is conducted on all storm drains in CMCSS. That particular drain was inspected on Nov. 13 and the drain grate was intact," said a school board spokesperson in a statement.
CMCSS said they have information that the missing storm grate was seen in the hours leading up to the accident on Thursday night. This information was reported to the school's front office, and the investigation is ongoing.
