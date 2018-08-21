MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A school system said it’s thrilled to have a big project officially underway. Neighbors say they're not happy with the price tag and what they believe is coming to their roads.

"We have two-lane country roads," said Mount Juliet neighbor Leah Jack. "We have these teenagers in a hurry trying to get to the school. It's just a recipe for disaster. We've had a great neighborhood where our children have been able to run freely and play. It's just a terrible place for a high school."

Jack's one of the neighbors fighting a proposed new school near the intersection of Lebanon and North Greenhill roads. They say traffic will bottleneck in areas and cause major safety problems near home.

"We were very concerned the safety and security concerns of many citizens were not heard," said Jack.

Monday night, the Wilson County Commission approved funding for the school at $107 million.

Wilson County commissioners vote to approve funding for new high school On Monday night, 18 commissioners voted to approve funding for the new school. Six commissioners voted against the plan.

"I thought it was just crazy," said Jack. "I'm very upset the school has so much autonomy."

"We're not excited about the $107 million price tag either," said Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson. "Due to the growth that's happened in this area of Middle Tennessee, everything's gone up. Home prices, construction prices, everything's gone up. We're a victim of that just like everyone else."

Johnson said Mount Juliet High is 240 students over capacity, and there's a major need for a new school. She said the school system doesn't believe major traffic issues will come with the opening of the school.

"All the students who are going to attend this high school already live back there," Johnson said. "They're driving that road to get to Mount Juliet High. Really, all this is going to do is shorten their commute."

"I know they're frustrated," Johnson continued, referring to the neighbors. "It's unnverving to have a project of this magnitude located near your home, but the fact of the matter is, most schools increase property values. They don't hurt them. Something was going to be built there. We're just glad to say we're starting the project officially."

"It's been a very discouraging process," said Jack. "As long as we have an opportunity to advocate for our children in this community, I'm willing to do that. It's that important."