CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A School Resource Officer is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a car while directing school traffic on Highway 127 North in Cumberland County.

According to the Sheriff's Office, SRO Iles was struck by a southbound vehicle and sustained injuries. Iles was airlifted to a nearby hospital for precautionary reasons.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. The vehicle and the driver that struck Iles have not been identified yet.

