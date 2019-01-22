CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A School Resource Officer is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a car while directing school traffic on Highway 127 North in Cumberland County.
According to the Sheriff's Office, SRO Iles was struck by a southbound vehicle and sustained injuries. Iles was airlifted to a nearby hospital for precautionary reasons.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. The vehicle and the driver that struck Iles have not been identified yet.
