NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A West End Middle School resource officer has been decommissioned after a complaint was received from an administrator about the officer selling a "concoction of alcohol mixed with other ingredients to school staff while on duty."
Officer Candace Steen was decommissioned on April 4, and is presently assigned to a desk job at the North Precinct according to Don Aaron with Metro Police.
The Office of Professional Accountability is investigating the claims.
