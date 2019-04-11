Candace Steen

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A West End Middle School resource officer has been decommissioned after a complaint was received from an administrator about the officer selling a "concoction of alcohol mixed with other ingredients to school staff while on duty."

Officer Candace Steen was decommissioned on April 4, and is presently assigned to a desk job at the North Precinct according to Don Aaron with Metro Police.

The Office of Professional Accountability is investigating the claims.

