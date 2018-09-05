MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A rise in depression and anxiety in children has parents concerned about their children’s health at school.
Rutherford County Schools are making sure its school nurses are fully prepared.
“I’ve seen just a dramatic increase in the number of students in the school setting with very complex medical needs and mental health conditions. It has just increased dramatically," said Sarah Winters, Director of School Health Services for Rutherford County Schools.
School nurses are trained to handle depression and anxiety in young students.
Rutherford County nurses must gain five additional hours of training each summer and attend in-service days on how to spot early warning signs for psychiatric issues.
Signs are frequent headaches, stomach aches and loss of appetite.
Winters said the rise in anxiety and depression in young students could be a result of our culture.
“The stress that children are feeling to succeed, peer pressure, bullying," said Winters.
Winters said the first step in determining whether a child is anxious or depressed is talking to the child about what they are feeling and how often they feel that way.
After analyzing the student's response and taking a look at their grades and class schedule, it’s up to parents and the school to work together to determine whether it’s something more.
“If there are red flags we can notify a parent or a healthcare provider and let them know what our concerns are,” said Winters.
Click to learn more about early signs of psychological issues in children and how to address those.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.