CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former school nurse in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is now under investigation by federal authorities regarding a child exploitation investigation.
The Clarksville Police Department has not named the former nurse, or what federal law enforcement agencies are conducting the investigation.
Authorities say the employee was the School Nurse at Northeast High School from August 01, 2018 trough November 07, 2019. The nurse was fired by the school district in November 2019 after the Clarksville Police Department charged the nurse with exploitation of a minor. Now, federal authorities are trying to find more victims.
If you have any information, please contact the Homeland Security hotline at 1-866-347-2423 or email specialvictimscase21@cityofclarksville.com.
