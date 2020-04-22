The end of the school year has been heartbreaking for many in the class of 2020. It has been for their parents too, but one school had a plan.
A senior is one of the voices of the Pope John Paul II High School announcements. Jacob Lann keeps it light and upbeat, sending students off to class with a joke of the day.
It's not easy for a broadcaster, athlete, and student body president like Lann to have school abruptly end due to the pandemic.
"I've definitely missed coming and seeing all my friends," he said. "A lot of the fun activities at the end of the year were getting taken away."
Something has just happened to give a little closure.
On Wednesday, Pope John Paul II High School held a senior drive. The graduates pulled through the parking lot, greeted by faculty cheering them with balloons and signs.
"It says, ,'Seniors are my super heroes!" said one kid, holding up a handmade sign. "It has Superman and Green Lantern on it."
"I'm proud of you! You made it! Even if all of you terrify me in sun roofs," laughed one faculty member, watching the students waving from windows and sun roofs.
The kitchen crew banged pots and pans as the seniors drove by.
"Go chicken poppers!" one laughed.
Hendersonville police watched over the event, making sure everyone was following social distancing.
It was a chance for seniors to get some applause from those who watched them grow up.
Then there's Lann, who'd love to give one more broadcast, one more joke of the day, but can now take a moment on News4 to tell all these people how he feels.
"It shows just how special this school is," he said. "I just want to thank them for everything they've done in this tough time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.