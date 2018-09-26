Several school districts in Middle Tennessee are closing early on Wednesday due to weather concerns.
The heavy rain over the past few days has caused flooding in several different counties.
Below is a list of the schools that are closing early:
- Moore County Schools - Closed at 10 a.m. Many roads in the area are already covered by rain. Conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day.
- Franklin County Schools (TN) - Closed at 11:30 a.m. ESP programs will remain open.
- Grundy County Schools - Will dismiss at 1 p.m. due to weather. There will be no after-school activities.
- Van Buren County Schools - Will dismiss at 1 p.m. due to flooding in the area.
