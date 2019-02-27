NASHVILLE (WSMV) - News4 is investigating some signs that were reportedly part of a Black History Month lesson at a Nashville school.
According to a source, parents were upset about the signs, which are shown in two photos that News4 obtained from Pearl-Cohn High School in north Nashville.
The first photo shows two doors, with one reading "colored entrance" and the other reading "white entrance."
The second photo shows two water fountains. One has a sign that reads, "white only," while the other reads "black only."
A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said the signage was part of a Black History Month lesson. The exercise was reportedly meant to show how exclusion worked and how to better teach inclusion.
The signs were used during a lesson on Tuesday and were taken down when the lesson was completed.
