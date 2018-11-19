CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System will be riding the bus with access to computers, Wi-Fi and a tutor.
School officials and a local organization are partnering with Google to make sure that these students have everything they need to succeed in school.
This is a two-year pilot program called Rolling Study Halls. It was created to help students in rural areas obtain the ability to get schoolwork done on their longer bus rides.
The school system, the Education Foundation and Google all partnered to make sure each student is issued a laptop of their own, along with a tutor who rides the bus every morning and evening.
Google even equipped the bus with Wi-Fi so they can email their teachers and have access to the internet for their homework.
"About 70 percent of teachers assign homework that requires the internet and about a third of families don't have internet at home, so to see kids excited about this and kids collaborating, I think that's the exciting part," said Alex Sanchez, program manager of Rolling Study Halls.
Right now, only six buses are equipped, but after the pilot program, they hope to add more services.
(0) comments
