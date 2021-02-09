NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Elementary school students in Nashville returned to the classrooms and were met by familiar faces on Tuesday morning.
Cars lined up on Tuesday morning, and kids, wearing masks, were dropped off as in-person school is in session again.
It’s the first time for pre-k through fourth grade students since November. As kids headed into Shwab Elementary, they met familiar faces.
“Wow, it’s a relief, man,” Crossing Guard Thomas Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald was helping the people he cares for the most as they head back into the classroom.
“I miss my kids. I’m used to seeing them every day, talking to them,” Fitzgerald said.
There was not only excitement from Fitzgerald but the kids themselves. They were trading in virtual learning and reuniting with their peers. The school mascot was abuzz too. Since they’ve been gone for so long, the crossing guard reminded drivers to be mindful of school zones.
“We’re going to have the speeders regardless. Rain, sleet, or snow, they’re going to speed. And the only thing we can try to do is slow them down,” Fitzgerald said.
MNPS is strongly encouraging students to participate in a COVID-19 testing program that they’re working on with Meharry Medical College. Parents would need to give consent for testing.
