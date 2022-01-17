Freezing temperatures, snow and ice are the reasons why schools are closing for Tuesday. Wilson County was just one that announced their closure.

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Larry Kolwalke was one of many Wilson County School District parents who were notified about the school closings Monday.

The district is concerned that some roadways in the southeastern part of the county are still very hazardous and could create black ice as temperatures drop below freezing. 

"We got a phone call," he said. "We got a text. We got an email, so we’re well aware."

Some of those roads are still covered in snow and ice in Watertown, Statesville, and Norene. 

For Larry’s family, tomorrow’s closure will be another day of playing in the snow.

"I’m able to be home and the kids can do their thing," kolwalke said. “My wife is home as well. We’re pretty fortunate that it doesn’t become a daycare issue."

