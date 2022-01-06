NASHVILLE, Tn. - An impending winter storm caused dozens of school cancelations for Thursday across Tennessee.

Snow is forecasted for much of the mid-state, with schools canceling school with dangerous road conditions possible.

A full list of school closures for Thursday and Friday can be found by clicking here.

Word spread Wednesday evening in Wilson County that school would be closed Thursday.

“Definitely think this is the right call, we have students who have to wait for the bus,” parent and teacher Mandy Murphy said. “Even if it’s too cold, it’s disturbing for our teachers and everybody to worry.”

Ahead of the storm, grocery stores became busy places to be, with people stocking up on food and gas in case conditions worsen.

“I worry about electricity,” parent Samantha Tibbs said before going into a Wilson County Kroger. “Just trying to stay warm and keep my kids warm. And I’m just concerned about how the roads will be.”

While parents anticipated the news of school closures, it was still welcomed news to students who’d hoped for a snow day.”

“I’m 18 now and I still look forward to playing in the snow with my little sister,” Symone Tibbs said.

WSMV will continue its list of school closures regarding Friday as districts announce their plans.