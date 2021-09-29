NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Department of Health leaders say school-aged children should be able to get their first shot of Pfizer in the next four to six weeks.

Pfizer submitted the initial COVID vaccine trial data for kids 5 to 11 to the FDA. Dr. Lisa Piercey said this is a significant development since the most effective way for this pandemic to end is by getting the unvaccinated population vaccinated.

Pfizer plans to ask for approval of COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 12 within days Pfizer/BioNTech plans to ask soon for authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for some children under 12, bringing the US one step closer to offering protection to a population that has grown particularly vulnerable as the fall season gets underway.

With COVID cases leveling off and some people receiving booster shots, medical staff members are also boosting an immune response through monoclonal antibodies.

Vanderbilt researchers use antibodies to get ahead of the next pandemic Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center say the front lines of fighting COVID-19 is turning from stopping the spread to preventing the infection, to begin with.

State health officials spent the entire month of September worrying about the supply of monoclonal antibodies, but clinics have had enough so far. However, Piercey said any medication should still be prioritized for those at high risk.

“The only absolute prohibition that we have any of our providers following is that it cannot be used for post exposure prophylaxis so that basically is somebody is exposed but they haven’t tested positive yet. That is the only absolute prohibition and hopefully, I’m optimistic that supply is going to hold and we aren’t going to have to do any other prioritization for the foreseeable future,” Dr. Lisa Piercey said.

Vaccine boosters are available to anyone who had their last dose of Pfizer at least six months ago. Piercey said people with pre-existing conditions and anyone in a long-term care facility should get a booster shot.

The federal pharmacy partnership will help people in nursing homes get their booster shots. CVS and Walgreens partner with nursing homes, so their residence doesn’t have to go anywhere to get their third COVID shot.