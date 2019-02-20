GLADEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A school bus with 54 students on board was involved in an accident on Wednesday afternoon.
The school bus was struck by a tractor-trailer on Highway 109 at the Wildcat Way intersection about 1 p.m.
There were no injuries reported in the crash. Emergency personnel are checking the students.
High school students were returning to Mount Juliet High School from a field trip in Murfreesboro when the bus was struck by a tractor-trailer that had jack-knived in front of them. There was minor damage to the mirrors of the bus.
