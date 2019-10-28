ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- Robertson County Schools has confirmed to News4 that the bus driver recorded texting behind the wheel has resigned.
Previous Coverage:
Robertson County Schools Communications Coordinator Jim Bellis tells News4's Cameron Taylor that the driver tendered her resignation recently. Bellis said as soon as they became aware of the video, she was immediately removed from duty, placed on suspension, "and was not allowed behind the wheel of a bus since that time."
The driver, still unidentified, was recorded by a child using her cell phone behind the wheel of a school bus Wednesday and Thursday, October 23rd and 24th. On the morning of Thursday, the 24th, the driver was suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.