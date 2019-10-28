Bus driver texting

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- Robertson County Schools has confirmed to News4 that the bus driver recorded texting behind the wheel has resigned.

Previous Coverage: 

Robertson County school bus driver suspended after using cellphone while driving

Robertson County Schools Communications Coordinator Jim Bellis tells News4's Cameron Taylor that the driver tendered her resignation recently. Bellis said as soon as they became aware of the video, she was immediately removed from duty, placed on suspension, "and was not allowed behind the wheel of a bus since that time." 

The driver, still unidentified, was recorded by a child using her cell phone behind the wheel of a school bus Wednesday and Thursday, October 23rd and 24th. On the morning of Thursday, the 24th, the driver was suspended.

