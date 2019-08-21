Car Crash - Generic

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A school bus collided with a van on Center Point Road Wednesday afternoon under the Vietnam Veterans overpass, blocking the northbound lanes.

According to police, the bus belongs to Pope John Paul II school in Hendersonville. Students were on board the bus but it's unclear exactly how many were on board. 

Police say there are no serious injuries and the road is expected to be back open soon.

The crash is under investigation. 

