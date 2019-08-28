The Knowledge Academies charter schools could close their doors in Antioch this December, but they're putting up a fight to stay open. The school board unanimously voted to revoke KA's charter Tuesday night amid several accusations.
"The school board got involved, and unfortunately, what they did last night, we think they acted outside of the law," said James Bristol, Chairman of the Board for Knowledge Academies.
"We are right now the highest performing school in Antioch," Bristol added.
"I'm not sure where they're recieving that information," said school board member Fran Bush. "We were just briefed last night on the outcome of their scores, and they're terribly low."
Bush said the board has been briefed by their attorney about accusations against KA including mismanagement of funds, fraud and not following charter rules.
Bristol disputes all of that.
"We've thoroughly researched how the funds were used," he said. "We cannot agree that it was all spent wisely, but none of the funds were misappropriated. The facts are going to back us up. They have done nothing to investigate what really happened. The school board did not look into the facts. They let rumors and innuendo be how they made their decision."
Bristol claimed that since a change in management, they've been disclosing any problems and how they're fixing them.
"We have fixed our budget," said Bristol. "We have gotten rid of the management team that wasn't doing right. The facts back us up. We're confident on appeal, we'll have a good shot."
Bush disagrees that issues have been resolved and added some of the board's concern is over KA bringing in Nobel Education Initiative as a charter management organization.
"When they hired the outside organization NEI, which is a for-profit organization, they continued their behavior by not providing the documentation we needed to make a decision," said Bush.
Bristol argued NEI was fully disclosed to the charter school office.
Another point of debate is the reason for the drop in attendance at KA.
"Since the beginning of the school year, there have been 300 children who have left KA," said Bush. "The reason they have left KA is because of a lack of certified teachers and the amount of money charged for students. They have charged them for uniforms. They are making them pay for locks. These are at-risk children. We want to make sure we do right by them and make sure that we absorb all costs. KA, KA's board, NEI, they have not been able to support these students, and they continue on making this a for-profit business for our kids."
Bristol said the claim about enrollment numbers is untrue. He said they have gone down from 960 students last school year to 730 at the start of this school year. He blamed the decrease on the allegations against KA. Bristol said the lack of certified teachers is a problem that has been fixed now.
Bristol added he has concerns about overcrowding at other area schools if KA is closed.
He said they will be appealing the school board's decision with the Tennessee Board of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.