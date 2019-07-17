Metro's school board is responsible for picking Metro's next school director, but before they do that, they have to vote on whether to even initiate a search.
By all accounts, they haven't talked about it and there are no current plans to talk about it in the future.
The board did appoint an interim director back in April.
Dr. Adrienne Battle signed a two year contract.
Battle is a former MNPS student and served as the community superintendent for Metro schools.
Her contract is month to month, so the board could vote to let her go at any time.
We called metro school board members.
Will Pinkston said he's "underwhelmed" by battle and thinks the board does need to start searching for a new director.
Others like Christiane Bugg support Battle and want her to stick around permanently.
"The idea that we could grow someone in the city, that they can move up through the ranks, that they could be taught by our city, she’s a daughter of Nashville, and now that she is at the helm, yes I’m excited, and yes I’m supportive. I mean she’s homegrown," said Bugg.
News4 also reached out to Nashville's mayoral candidates for their thoughts on a search for a new director.
John Cooper said, "This is a serious decision and the process should involve a national search. I am confident that Dr. Battle would perform well as part of that search. I would work with the school board and the community to make sure that we find the best person to lead our school district. In the meantime, I definitely plan to give Dr. Battle and the current board the support that they deserve and to do my best to find ways to refocus more of our city’s money on our school system."
John Ray Clemmons said, "As a MNPS parent, I think stability in MNPS leadership would benefit our students and educators. We should all work to make sure Dr. Battle has an opportunity to succeed and provide our educators the resources and funding they need to provide students across this city a high quality education. As the next mayor, I’ll work to build a strong partnership with her, bordmembers, and educators and maintain an ongoing dialogue about how best to support our schools."
Carol Swain said, "I do support initiating a nationwide search. While this does not preclude Ms. Battle, I believe legally, and to ensure the best outcome, we are obligated to do a competitive search for the best qualified person, regardless of race, religion, or country of origin. Our students, teachers and school personnel deserve the best leadership possible--someone with experience, innovative ideas, and a proven track record to raise achievement scores and improve the quality of education for our children. This person should be resourceful when it comes to managing finances and a great leader to motivate and inspire teachers and administrators. Nashville’s educational system is in such grave condition, securing the right person now is even more critical than ever before."
News4 is still waiting to hear back from Nashville Mayor David Briley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.