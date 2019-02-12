A Hickman County School Board member is facing criticism after making a post on social media.
"Do you think this is OK?" News4 asked April Martin as we showed her Hickman County School Board member Ronald Gammons’ Facebook post.
"No ma'am," said Martin.
Most people asked about the post were appalled.
"I think it's very offensive," said Ashley Keist.
"Oh, that's not OK at all," said Jerri Newcomb.
Gammons shared a meme on Facebook that said, "February is national stop blaming white people month! Accept responsibility for your own bad choices. Hug a white person."
Many we spoke to were especially offended since February is Black History Month.
"It seems racist," said Bryan Bartel.
Gammons denied our request for an on-camera interview but said "I won’t take it down."
"I'm not speaking as a school board member. I'm speaking as a citizen,” he said. "If we're going to have a Black History Month, we should have a white history month, an Asian history month, an Hispanic history month and an Alaskan Indian history month."
Some empathized with Gammons' point of view.
"It's just another month, because there's not a month the white people celebrate," said John Friend.
Most people we spoke to said Gammons was out of line.
"He's a school board member. I mean, he's with the schools and you don't do that," said Martin.
Hickman County Director of Schools Michelle Gilbert sent News4 a statement.
"Please know that the Facebook post last week by Mr. Ronald Gammons was made solely in his capacity as a private citizen of the local community and was not made in his capacity as a member of the Hickman County Board of Education. His post and the content thereof was not authorized by the board, nor was it endorsed by the board and therefore should not be considered a communication from the Hickman County Board of Education."
