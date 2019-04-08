NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Davidson County School Board is expected to decide the future of Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph at a meeting on Tuesday evening.
Board member Anna Shepherd, who represents District 4, said she planned on bringing a vote to the board flood at today's meeting to terminate Joseph's contract immediately.
Joseph announced last month he did not plan to see a contact extension at the end of his term in June 2020.
A spokesperson for Metro Schools confirmed that Joseph started cleaning out his office ahead of a potential Tuesday vote to terminate his contract.
Joseph reportedly started removing things from his office over the weekend. The spokesperson reiterated that Dr. Joseph is still the director of schools.
