CHAPEL HILL, TENN. (WSMV) - A student with Forrest School in Chapel Hill is in custody after making an anonymous threat on social media.
Officials with Marshall County Schools confirmed to News4 that the student posted on YikYak a threat directed at the school. The verbiage of the threat is unknown.
Police were notified and were able to track the number the post was made from and make the arrest.
School resumed as usual with no problems.
