NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Money is coming in for a scholarship honoring a nurse shot and killed on I-440 in December.

Caitlyn Kaufman was on her way to work at St. Thomas West when it happened.

Metro Police announce arrest in murder of Saint Thomas West nurse Metro Police announced an arrest has been made in the murder of Saint Thomas West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman.

The scholarship is called the Caitlyn Kaufman Legacy Nursing Scholarship at Butler County Community College in Pennsylvania.

So far, $16,205 has been raised to honor Caitlyn's memory. 53 people or organizations have donated money to the scholarship.

"Our college continues to be heartbroken. Caitlyn represented the very best of Butler County Community College,” Dr. Nick Neupauer with Butler County Community College said.

Dr. Neupauer told News4 Caitlyn got her associate’s degree at Butler County Community College before coming to Nashville.

“I didn't know Caitlyn personally, but when looking back at some photos from a 2018 nursing pinning ceremony and Caitlyn was pointed out to me, I actually remembered Caitlyn from that picture. You could see in that picture a great smile, vibrancy, and an incredible soul,” Dr. Neupauer said.

Dr. Neupauer said Caitlyn was symbolic of the nursing program. Her mother worked at the college for several years.

"Folks are responding in an incredible way to this scholarship for Caitlyn,” Dr. Neupauer said.

The college created a scholarship after Caitlyn’s death.

Metro police arrested 21-year-old Devaunte Hill in the murder. Now they’re searching for a second suspect identified as 28-year-old James Cowan.

"Certainly, we want to close the loop and bring this Caitlyn situation to a close,” Dr. Neupauer said.

For the college, their focus is on praying and thinking of the family while remembering a woman known as a superstar graduate.

“Caitlyn is going to transcend time and space and her success at BC3 is going to live on from now until eternity,” Dr. Neupauer said.

The plan is for the scholarship to be awarded to a student as early as the fall 2021 semester.