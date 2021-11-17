NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A scholarship is in the works to honor the life of a Metro Schools employee killed one year ago. MNPD said 31-year-old Rasheed Walker was shot behind the Wireless Z store in North Nashville. Police later made an arrest in the case.

Friends and family gather to remember the life of Rasheed Walker NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Sunday afternoon, friends and family came together to honor the life o…

"It's been challenging. It's overwhelming,” Corisa Parks, Rasheed Walker’s mother said. It doesn’t feel like it’s been one year for Corisa Parks. That’s when her only son, Rasheed Walker, was killed in North Nashville. "With God's guidance, he has given me strength to carry on and stay strong,” Parks said.

Parks and her son worked at the Cora Howe School in East Nashville. Since his death, her school community has been her biggest support system from the principal to the students. "It's healing for me and healing for them also because the students thought the world of Rasheed,” Parks said.

Many knew Rasheed for being active in the community. He created the HustleStrong foundation, which is a nonprofit that provides a positive outlet through sports for children. He also founded the Nashville Pro-Am Basketball League. "He talked about sports, but he also talked about being kind to one another and doing the right thing,” Parks said.

His legacy will now carry on at his alma mater, Tuskegee University in Alabama. His mother helped create the Rasheed Cori Walker Memorial Scholarship. "This scholarship is very dear to me because I saw from day one, enter Tuskegee and I was there when he graduated,” Parks said.

Right now, they're in the middle of collecting donations for it. Once it's ready, the university says they will award it to one freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior. Two additional book scholarships will also be awarded. Students must be full-time and in the College of Business and Information Science.

"I hope that they can keep in mind the importance of getting a good education, giving back, and hopefully when they graduate, they'll reach back and help someone else,” Parks said.

Those are values Rasheed made a priority.

"I miss him. I miss him dearly, but at least he left a legacy that everybody knew him from a different angle,” Parks said. The university told News4 the plan is to award the scholarship starting in August of 2022 and each August after that.

If you would like to help, Tuskegee University has a way for you to give to the scholarship online.

You can also call The Tuskegee University Office of Advancement and Development at 334-727-8607.