NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're planning a flight or going to pick someone up from Nashville International Airport, there's some construction to be aware of. 

Tuesday night through February 13, the outer lanes of Terminal Drive on Level 3, or the departures level, will be closed from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.. 

The closures are happening so crews can demolish the existing curbside canopy and create a much larger overhead canopy, as part of the BNA Vision expansion and renovation project. 

The South Terminal escalators and stairs between levels two and three will also be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. tonight, but will be back to normal on Wednesday. 

