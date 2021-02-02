NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're planning a flight or going to pick someone up from Nashville International Airport, there's some construction to be aware of.
FYI: Tomorrow night through Feb. 13, the *outer* lanes of Terminal Drive on Level 3 (Departures) will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/d7p8wcM4p1— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) February 1, 2021
Tuesday night through February 13, the outer lanes of Terminal Drive on Level 3, or the departures level, will be closed from 8 p.m. to 3:30 a.m..
The closures are happening so crews can demolish the existing curbside canopy and create a much larger overhead canopy, as part of the BNA Vision expansion and renovation project.
The South Terminal escalators and stairs between levels two and three will also be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. tonight, but will be back to normal on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.